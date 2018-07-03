CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

593 FPUS56 KLOX 032131

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

CAZ041-041145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at the beaches to 93 to

103 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

the beaches to 97 to 104 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ040-041145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

the beaches to 96 to 106 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-088-547-548-041145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Santa Clarita Valley-Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, Newbury Park, Santa Clarita, Newhall,

Valencia, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,

Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s except around 80 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ046-041145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the

morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 110 except 99 to

101 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except

the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ053-054-041145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog and

drizzle on the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 80s

at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s at low

elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-041145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ039-041145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to

mid 80s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-041145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s and 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 70s at the beaches to 91 to 101 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-041145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-041145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds

and fog with drizzle. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-038-051-041145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-Cuyama Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, and Black Mountain

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in

the morning then sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 99 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations

to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-041145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast

to the lower 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near

the coast to the lower 90s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast

to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-041145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-041145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

231 PM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower 70s interior.

$$

