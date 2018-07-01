CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

307 FPUS56 KLOX 012126

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

CAZ041-021115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches

to 95 to 102 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the

beaches to 97 to 104 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ040-021115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-021115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ087-021115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast

to the lower 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 near the

coast to the mid 90s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ044-045-021115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except around 90 nearest the

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid 80s to around

90 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ547-021115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-021115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-021115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-021115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-021115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 106 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-021115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ053-021115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

92 to 102 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ052-021115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-021115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ037-021115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

$$

CAZ038-021115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-550-021115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

226 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper

60s to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the 70s to around 80 interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather