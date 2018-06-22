CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

638 FPUS56 KLOX 222140

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

CAZ041-231200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast spreading inland.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to near the

coast by afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning clearing to near the

coast by afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ040-231200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ547-231200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-231200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-231200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-231200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ088-231200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ053-054-231200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-231200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ039-231200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the lower to

mid 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-231200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-231200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-231200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-231200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s in the Salinas Valley to

106 in the interior. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s in the Salinas Valley to the 90s

to around 100 in the interior. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-231200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-231200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ087-231200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-231200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-231200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

240 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s

to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

$$

MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather