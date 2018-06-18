CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

670 FPUS56 KLOX 180321

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Update

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

820 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

CAZ041-181130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-181130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-181130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-181130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-181130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-181130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ046-181130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-181130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-181130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ053-054-181130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog on

the northern slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-181130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

820 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, except local SW

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph near Lake

Palmdale. Winds shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ052-181130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-181130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-181130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-181130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-181130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-181130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-550-181130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

205 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the 70s to around

80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

the 70s to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

the 70s to lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

the 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper 60s to

mid 70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather