CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

773 FPUS56 KLOX 091012

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CAZ041-100015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-100015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Areas of west winds 20 to 30

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-100015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-100015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Below passes and

canyons north winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Winds strongest from Refugio to Gaviota.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 60s cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Below

passes and canyons north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest from Refugio to Gaviota.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-100015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-100015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-100015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ045-100015-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15

mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 with Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-100015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-100015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-100015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-100015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-100015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the western

foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ052-100015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog at the

beaches...some clouds will linger at the beaches. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-100015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny...except

some clouds lingering at the beaches. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-100015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-100015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-100015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-100015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-100015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40

mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

$$

asr

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather