CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-031200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ521-031200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ520-031200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 46 to

49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 64. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ522-031200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...52 to

55 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 73.

Lows 46 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 64 to 67.

CAZ524-031200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

64 to 67.

CAZ525-526-031200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PST Fri Dec 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 75 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 66 to 69.

