CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

57 to 62.

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

57 to 62.

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

73 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 49. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

49 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

around 50.

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 49 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

54 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

52 to 55.

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

56 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

54 to 57.

CAZ525-526-301100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...76 to 79 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...75 to 78 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59.

