CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

CAZ519-142130-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ521-142130-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ520-142130-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ522-142130-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 63 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

92 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

49 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-142130-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ524-142130-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs 80 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

53 to 56.

CAZ525-526-142130-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

225 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 83 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 80 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 54 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 79 near Joshua Tree.

