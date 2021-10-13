CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

_____

241 FPUS55 KVEF 130836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 49 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs 81 to 84.

$$

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 51 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

82 to 85.

$$

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...50 to

53 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 83 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

80 to 83 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather