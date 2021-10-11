CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

52. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

64 to 69.

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to northwest

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 43 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 74 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

31 to 34 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...76 to 79 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...53 to

56 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to west 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 46 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

74. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 45 to

48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 49 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

80 to 83.

CAZ525-111100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

83 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 79 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...79 to

82 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-111100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

83. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 49 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 52 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

