CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

768 FPUS55 KVEF 050757

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 63. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ521-051100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 61. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ520-051100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

89 to 92.

$$

CAZ522-051100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 67 in the

mountains...around 87 at Furnace Creek. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 107 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-051100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

73 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

95 to 98.

$$

CAZ524-051100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 78. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 98. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

96 to 99.

$$

CAZ525-051100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 105 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...102 to 105 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81 in Twentynine

Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 97 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...95 to 98 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ526-051100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1256 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to

82. Highs 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

