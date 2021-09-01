CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 83 to 88.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 83 to 88.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 93 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs around 100.

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in

the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs around

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 101 to 104.

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

100 to 103.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

around 80.

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

100 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

