CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

798 FPUS55 KVEF 100857

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 82. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

71 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 69 to

74.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 99. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

76 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

around 80.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

81 to 84.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

82 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

103 to 106.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

157 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...101 to 104 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua Tree.

