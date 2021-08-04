CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

CAZ519-041100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 63 to

68.

CAZ521-041100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 86 to 91.

CAZ520-041100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100 to 103. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 70 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

around 100.

CAZ522-041100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...123 to 126 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...122 to

125 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 115 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 115 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 75 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

103 to 106.

CAZ524-041100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

104 to 107.

CAZ525-526-041100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1231 AM PDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 114 to 117 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 110 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...106 to

109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 110 in Twentynine

Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

