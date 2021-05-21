CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

_____

934 FPUS55 KVEF 211001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-212300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers, rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

42. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows

47 to 52. Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

48 to 53.

$$

CAZ521-212300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

71 to 76.

$$

CAZ520-212300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 43.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-212300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-212300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. Highs

85 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

91 to 94. Lows 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ524-212300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

86 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96.

Lows 63 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ525-526-212300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99 in

Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather