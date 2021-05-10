CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

61 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

85 to 88.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 84 to 87 in

the mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

89 to 92.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

66 to 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

64 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine

Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in Twentynine

Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

