CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

052 FPUS55 KVEF 150731

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs around 59. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 50 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows 52 to

55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around 99 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in the mountains...around 97 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

53 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 54 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 92.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

54 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 55 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1231 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine

Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine

Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

