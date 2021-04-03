CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

CAZ519-032300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 62 to 67.

CAZ521-032300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ520-032300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-032300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-032300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to 86.

Lows 54 to 57.

CAZ524-032300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 86 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

CAZ525-526-032300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in

Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

around 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

