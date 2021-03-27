CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-271100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to

43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 40 to

45.

CAZ521-271100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 37 to

42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 41 to

46.

CAZ520-271100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

44 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

around 50.

CAZ522-271100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...54 to

57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 62 to 65 in

the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 93 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-271100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 85 to 88. Lows 51 to

54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

85 to 88.

CAZ524-271100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

53 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 76.

Lows 50 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 49 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

85 to 88.

CAZ525-526-271100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

