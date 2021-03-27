CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ 258 FPUS55 KVEF 270807 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-271100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 38 to 43. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to 41. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 40 to 45. $$ CAZ521-271100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 38 to 43. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 37 to 42. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 41 to 46. $$ CAZ520-271100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 45 to 48. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows 44 to 47. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows around 50. $$ CAZ522-271100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-271100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 85 to 88. Lows 51 to 54. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 85 to 88. $$ CAZ524-271100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Lows 53 to 56. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 50 to 53. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 49 to 52. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 85 to 88. $$ CAZ525-526-271100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 106 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms... 44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...around 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather