CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

577 FPUS55 KVEF 200756

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-201100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

53 to 58.

$$

CAZ521-201100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 55 to 60.

$$

CAZ520-201100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

64 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 65 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ522-201100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...51 to 54 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 61 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 56 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

84 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-201100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 42. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 44 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

Highs 73 to 76.

$$

CAZ524-201100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 70 to

73. Lows 46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

74 to 77.

$$

CAZ525-526-201100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to

76 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 46 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

