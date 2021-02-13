CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

579 FPUS55 KVEF 130926

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds

40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 85 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 51. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

$$

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows

around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around

48 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56 in

the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 61 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 68. Lows 42 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to

69. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

41 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ525-131200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...

around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 70 near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-131200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

126 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

45 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather