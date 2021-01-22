CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

CAZ519-221200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to 22.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 21 to 31. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

11 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 30 to

39. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Snow

may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible.

Highs 30 to 35. Lows 22 to 29. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 34.

CAZ521-221200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 26 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

19 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 32 to 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady

temperature around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 32.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 31 to 36.

CAZ520-221200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 32 to 35.

Highs 45 to 48. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 28. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 43. Lows 29 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ522-221200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 45 in the

mountains...around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 38 in the mountains...

around 54 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 39 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 40 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-221200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 51 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

34 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 51 to 54. Lows 36 to

39.

CAZ524-221200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 42. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

49. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

34 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

36 to 39.

CAZ525-221200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...35 to 38 around

Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...

around 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 53 in Twentynine Palms...around

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-221200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

156 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66.

South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

55. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 39. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

39 to 42.

