CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

422 FPUS55 KVEF 020836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 47. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 31.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

31 to 36.

$$

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

30 to 35.

$$

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 35 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 39.

$$

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 47 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

42 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

40 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

62 to 65.

$$

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

42 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 42 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...62 to

65 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather