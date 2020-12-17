CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

CAZ519-180000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and scattered rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ521-180000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 29. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ520-180000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the morning,

then sunny with isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

55. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 61 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

59 to 62.

CAZ522-180000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-180000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 39 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

64 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ524-180000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 40 to

43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ525-526-180000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to 64. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to 67 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs 69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

