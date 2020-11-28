CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

_____

800 FPUS55 KVEF 280926

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-281200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 35 to

40.

$$

CAZ521-281200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

52 to 57.

$$

CAZ520-281200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 39 to

42.

$$

CAZ522-281200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-281200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

40 to 43.

$$

CAZ524-281200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 40 to

43.

$$

CAZ525-526-281200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 66 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around

67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 64 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...62 to 65 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather