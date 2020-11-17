CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

_____

074 FPUS55 KVEF 171026

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-180000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 35 to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 32 to

37.

$$

CAZ521-180000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 31 to

36.

$$

CAZ520-180000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 69 to 72. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ522-180000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-180000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

64 to 67.

$$

CAZ524-180000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ525-526-180000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...

around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...

around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to 67 near Joshua Tree. Lows

45 to 48.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather