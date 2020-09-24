CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 58 to 63.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 65 to 68.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 69 to

72.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 70 to

73.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 72 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...

95 to 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...99 to 102 near Joshua Tree. Lows

73 to 76.

