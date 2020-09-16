CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

477 FPUS55 KVEF 161946

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-162300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 77.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of smoke. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 54 to 59.

$$

CAZ521-162300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to 59.

$$

CAZ520-162300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 93.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 93.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 62 to 65.

$$

CAZ522-162300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...

111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to

112 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-162300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 69 to

72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 95 to 98.

$$

CAZ524-162300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to

74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

72 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

70 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ525-526-162300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1246 PM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 75 to

78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather