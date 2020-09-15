CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
CAZ519-161100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the
night. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 54 to 59.
CAZ521-161100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after
midnight. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 54 to 59.
CAZ520-161100-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64. South
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the
afternoon. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 62 to 65.
CAZ522-161100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64 in the
mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 87 in the
mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 64 in the
mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to
114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around
111 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows around 65 in the mountains...around 84 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the
mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the
mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-161100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after
midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around 70.
CAZ524-161100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 99.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 74.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 71 to 74.
CAZ525-526-161100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 76 to 79 in
Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca
Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 75 to 78.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in
Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...
73 to 76 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine
Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
