CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020

_____

256 FPUS55 KVEF 080911

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 77 to

85.

$$

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 77 to

85.

$$

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs 91 to

94.

$$

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows 60 to

63 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Highs 82 to 85 in

the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...

111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 84 to 87. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 96.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 70 to 73.

$$

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 83 to 86. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 96.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 72 to 75.

$$

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as hot. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 89 to 92. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

96 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...99 to 102 near Joshua Tree. Lows

74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around

Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather