CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

358 FPUS55 KVEF 310812

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-311100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 72 to

82. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 66 to

71.

$$

CAZ521-311100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs 80 to 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

CAZ520-311100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 68.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Highs 96 to 99. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

71 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

75 to 78.

$$

CAZ522-311100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-311100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 76 to

79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ524-311100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 80 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ525-526-311100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 80 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...106 to 109 near Joshua Tree. Lows

84 to 87.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather