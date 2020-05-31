CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

282 FPUS55 KVEF 310556

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

CAZ519-311100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Chance of

sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of

sprinkles. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 77. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ521-311100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles.

Lows 60 to 65. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

78 to 83.

CAZ520-311100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in

the afternoon and evening. Highs 93 to 96. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 96. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance

of sprinkles. Lows around 70. Highs 95 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

90 to 93.

CAZ522-311100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to

108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Chance of

sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 92 in the mountains...around 114 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles

in the evening. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Lows around

70 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Highs 91 to 94 in

the mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 67 in the mountains...around 86 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 85 to 88 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around 107 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-311100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

70 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of

sprinkles. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 72 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

93 to 96.

CAZ524-311100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles

in the evening. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Lows 75 to

78. Highs 104 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 96 to 99.

CAZ525-526-311100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1056 PM PDT Sat May 30 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...

around 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 71 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

