CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

_____

248 FPUS55 KVEF 251001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-252300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ521-252300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to

68. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 84 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ520-252300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

Highs 96 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

93 to 96.

$$

CAZ522-252300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

69 to 72 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs

around 100 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to

92 in the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in

the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 89 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-252300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 106 to

109. Lows 73 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70.

$$

CAZ524-252300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

110. Lows 76 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

72 to 75.

$$

CAZ525-526-252300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather