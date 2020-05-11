CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

_____

807 FPUS55 KVEF 110922

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-112300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 32 to 42. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 49 to 54.

$$

CAZ521-112300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

53. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

50 to 55.

$$

CAZ520-112300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs 80 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 87.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ522-112300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in

the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 81 to 84 in

the mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-112300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs 83 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 89 to 92.

$$

CAZ524-112300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 64 to

67.

$$

CAZ525-526-112300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather