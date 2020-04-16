CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
305 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
CAZ519-162300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level
7900 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the evening. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ521-162300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in
the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 40 to 45.
Highs 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
63 to 69.
CAZ520-162300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to
63. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 69. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 49. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs
75 to 78.
CAZ522-162300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to
92 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 58 in
the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...86 to
89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in the mountains...
around 64 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the
mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at
Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at
Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around
91 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-162300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
52 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 56.
Highs 75 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs
81 to 84.
CAZ524-162300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows
55 to 58.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
83 to 86.
CAZ525-526-162300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
306 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to
78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to
54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...
45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around
70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in
Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in
Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in
Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around
55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around
84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
