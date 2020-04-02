CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

CAZ519-022300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows around 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 43. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows around

32. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ521-022300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 56.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers and

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows around

34. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 36. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ520-022300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows around 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 57. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 42. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ522-022300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...53 to 56 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 62 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 53 in the

mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-022300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 66 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 63 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ524-022300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

76 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 48. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

around 50.

CAZ525-526-022300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in Twentynine Palms...

around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

