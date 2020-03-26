CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-262300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 9 to 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 47 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

40 to 45.

CAZ521-262300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 46.

CAZ520-262300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 64 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

CAZ522-262300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...75 to

78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 55 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 58 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 in the mountains...

around 55 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 85 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-262300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 72 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

53 to 56.

CAZ524-262300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

54 to 57.

CAZ525-526-262300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...35 to

38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...around

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

