CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

524 FPUS55 KVEF 240936

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

135 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

CAZ519-241200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50.

CAZ521-241200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ520-241200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

42 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

45 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ522-241200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in the mountains...around 77 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains...around

51 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 84 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 56 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 in the mountains...

around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

51 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

CAZ524-241200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ525-526-241200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

