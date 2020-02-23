CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

215 FPUS55 KVEF 231101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

CAZ519-240000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 58.

CAZ521-240000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ520-240000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

45 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ522-240000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...51 to 54 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-240000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

CAZ524-240000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 69 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

around 50.

CAZ525-526-240000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 71 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 50 to 53.

