CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
_____
079 FPUS55 KVEF 031100
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-040000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Highs 16 to 26. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 19 to 29. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature
around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 36.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
54 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.
Highs around 44.
$$
CAZ521-040000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much colder. Highs 22 to 32. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 36.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
55 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler.
Highs around 47.
$$
CAZ520-040000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs 39 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 19 to 22. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 56. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs
65 to 68.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
60 to 63.
$$
CAZ522-040000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs 34 to 37 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace
Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 21 to 24 in the mountains...36 to
39 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...around
60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...
35 to 38 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50 in the mountains...
65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 38 in
the mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 62 in the mountains...
around 76 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the
mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the
mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-040000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
69 to 72.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows
45 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 63.
$$
CAZ524-040000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 38.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows
44 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
$$
CAZ525-040000-
Morongo Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...
43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 35 in Twentynine
Palms...26 to 29 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...25 to 28 around Yucca Valley. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 41.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs
70 to 73.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows
46 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...
around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
CAZ526-040000-
Cadiz Basin-
Including Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
morning. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 35. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs
70 to 73.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather