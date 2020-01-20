CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
885 FPUS55 KVEF 200926
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
CAZ519-201200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Slight chance of snow in the
morning, then slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in the
afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Snow
level 6200 feet. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
32 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to
42. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ521-201200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries in
the afternoon. Snow level 6100 feet. Highs 39 to 49. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
28 to 36. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
52 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 53. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CAZ520-201200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
36 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs
60 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs
62 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs
62 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs
62 to 65.
$$
CAZ522-201200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...49 to
52 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 53 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
36 to 39 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to
52 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...
45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...
around 71 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around
76 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the
mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-201200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Slight
chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68.
$$
CAZ524-201200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ525-526-201200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
126 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...
around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in Twentynine
Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 67 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...around 67 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...
around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 68 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
