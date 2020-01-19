CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

193 FPUS55 KVEF 190916

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-191200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

33 to 38.

$$

CAZ521-191200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

41 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

34 to 39.

$$

CAZ520-191200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

39 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

60 to 63.

$$

CAZ522-191200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-191200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

43 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ524-191200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

43 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ525-526-191200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

116 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...

around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine

Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather