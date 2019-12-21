CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

_____

271 FPUS55 KVEF 211101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-220000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 28. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 24 to 34.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

CAZ521-220000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 24 to 32. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 28 to 38. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

CAZ520-220000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 45. Lows 33 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 46. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ522-220000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...39 to

42 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 42 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 45 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...59 to

62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...45 to 48 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows

32 to 35 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 41 to

44 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

30 percent.

$$

CAZ523-220000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 52.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 39. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.

$$

CAZ524-220000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 55. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CAZ525-526-220000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...

39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 38 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 52 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather