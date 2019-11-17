CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

CAZ519-180000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 41. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely.

Colder. Accumulations are possible. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 31 to 41.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 44 to 49.

CAZ521-180000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 41. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely.

Colder. Accumulations are possible. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 32 to 41.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs around 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.

CAZ520-180000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 53 to 56. Lows 41 to 44. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 54. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs 54 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ522-180000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...52 to 55 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 51 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-180000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

61 to 64. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 44. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ524-180000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 64.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 47. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-180000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

336 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 59 in

Twentynine Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around

70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in

Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather