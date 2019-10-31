CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

CAZ519-312300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ521-312300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ520-312300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

72 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

72 to 75.

CAZ522-312300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...40 to 43 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...46 to 49 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-312300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 75 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

76 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ524-312300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 76 to

79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

CAZ525-312300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 79 to 82.

CAZ526-312300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 80 to

83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 81 to 84.

