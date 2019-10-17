CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

283 FPUS55 KVEF 170906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 42 to

47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 44 to

49.

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

50 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 80 to

83.

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...61 to

64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 55 to

58.

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 55 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ525-172300-

Morongo Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...

50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-172300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows around

60.

