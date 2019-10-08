CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019
_____
776 FPUS55 KVEF 081001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-082300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 35. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows
37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
64 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ521-082300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 36. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows
34 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs
64 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
Highs 66 to 71.
$$
CAZ520-082300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 43. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 44.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
76 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.
Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ522-082300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...101 to 104 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around
100 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 54 to 57 in the
mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...
around 55 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 in the
mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in
the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the
mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-082300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs 75 to 78.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows
51 to 54.
$$
CAZ524-082300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 52. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 64 to 67. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs 71 to 74.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows
53 to 56.
$$
CAZ525-526-082300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around
60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...83 to
86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine
Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine
Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near
Joshua Tree. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in
Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather