CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

540 FPUS55 KVEF 021001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-022300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

CAZ521-022300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

CAZ520-022300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs 81 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 56 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

85 to 88.

CAZ522-022300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to 79 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

101 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-022300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 86 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

89 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ524-022300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Highs around

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

64. Highs 89 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 63 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ525-526-022300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

90 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

68 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

