CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

_____

259 FPUS55 KVEF 190906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

48 to 58. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around

69. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 85 to

88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 84 to 87.

$$

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

90 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

65 to 68.

$$

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley...85 to 88 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in

Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather