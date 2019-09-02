CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-021100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with thunderstorms likely. Highs 68 to 78. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 66.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.
Lows 63 to 68.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.
Lows 61 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79.
CAZ521-021100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
74 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs
81 to 86.
CAZ520-021100-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to
75. Highs 95 to 98.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows
69 to 72.
CAZ522-021100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...
93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to
116 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around
116 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...
around 93 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the
mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the
mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-021100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to
105. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs
99 to 102.
CAZ524-021100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107.
Lows 79 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
CAZ525-526-021100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
1106 PM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Blowing dust. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...
74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to
98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...
74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to
77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in
Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
